It’s Official: Bitcoin’s Price Makes History Passing $10k

After a day of tepid approaches toward the total, the price of bitcoin rose above $10,000 on CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index (BPI) for the first time in history today. Having scaled to $9,000 this weekend, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market …
