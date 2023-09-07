El Salvador shrugged off a chorus of warnings and adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in a bid to revitalize its economy and improve access to financial services.Economist Cesar Villalona told AFP that Bitcoin “does not exist in the local economy” in any significant way,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘It’s robbery’: Salvadorans slow to adopt Bitcoin - September 7, 2023
- An SEC Chairman Says Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Is Inevitable, Experts Say The Same For The VC Spectra (SPCT) Surge - September 7, 2023
- NFT Community OnChainMonkey Spends Over $1 Million USD to Migrate the Entire Digital Art Collection from Ethereum to Bitcoin - September 7, 2023