I did a monumentally stupid thing at the beginning of January. I bought some Bitcoin. Actually, that’s not quite true. That makes me sound like Elton John frittering £40,000 a week at his florist. What I did was buy some different cryptocurrencies.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ex-JPMorgan trader turned bitcoin fund manager: ‘There’s trench warfare going on between analogue and digital financial services’ - February 18, 2018
- It’s time to embrace our Bitcoin blues - February 18, 2018
- 64% Of Germans Aware Of Bitcoin, Says IT Association Bitkom - February 17, 2018