In less than three years, my Bitcoin position has grown substantially, but I have no plans to sell. The Fed’s repeated interest rate increases have hurt speculative assets this year, including Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
- ‘A $28 Trillion Opportunity’—Crypto Braced For A Huge Earthquake As The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Swing - October 16, 2022
- I’ve Already Made 158% on Bitcoin. Here’s Why I Keep Holding. - October 16, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction – This is Why BTC Consolidation is So Powerful - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post