In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Warren Buffett again shared his thoughts on bitcoin and crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘I’ve seen people do stupid things all my life’: Warren Buffett doubles down on his long-held bitcoin and crypto views - April 13, 2023
- London Stock Exchange Group Unit to Clear Bitcoin Index Futures, Options - April 13, 2023
- Fed ‘Sweet Spot’ Could Be About To Trigger A $200 Billion Bitcoin Price Boom - April 13, 2023