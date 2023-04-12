In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Warren Buffett again shared his thoughts on bitcoin and crypto.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- “I’ve seen people do stupid things all my life”: Warren Buffett doubles down on his long held views on bitcoin and crypto - April 12, 2023
- Bitcoin Loses a Highly Valued Asset—Anonymity - April 12, 2023
- Warren Buffett tears into banks, trashes bitcoin, and warns inflation and recession can lead to big problems - April 12, 2023