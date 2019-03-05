Dorsey, who’s also the CEO of mobile payments company Square, made the revelations on Marty Bent’s podcast Tales from the Crypt. Bent tweeted a photo of himself interviewing Dorsey at Square …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey: ‘Beautiful’ Whitepaper Hooked Me on Bitcoin - March 4, 2019
- FBI Probing Bitcoin Exchange Quadriga Over Missing $136 Million, Source Alleges - March 4, 2019
- PwC: Bitcoin Ransomware Hackers Laundered Money via WEX Exchange - March 4, 2019