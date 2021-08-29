Square CEO Jack Dorsey said that the platform’s latest Bitcoin ( BTC) venture would be to develop a decentralized exchange. In a Friday tweet, Dorsey said that “TBD” — either referring to the fact the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin - August 29, 2021
- The Satcomma Standard: You Should Look At Bitcoin Like This - August 29, 2021
- If You Had $5,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or AMC? - August 29, 2021