Azteco, a crypto business aiming to make it easier to buy bitcoin, raised $6 million in seed funding led by Block CEO Jack Dorsey. Why it matters: The deal values the company at $84 million pre-money — a significant cut above the $13 million that the median seed-stage startup hit in the first quarter of the year, per Pitchbook data.
