The digital payments company is weighing up whether to create a simple-to-use bitcoin mining rig, Dorsey said, laying out issues around bitcoin mining.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey says Square is looking to build bitcoin mining hardware for the masses, as the cryptocurrency climbs through $62,000 - October 18, 2021
- Square considers creation of open source Bitcoin mining system - October 18, 2021
- Bitcoin Rallies After Weekend Tumble Amid ETF Anticipation - October 18, 2021