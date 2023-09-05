trust, a non-profit organization funded by Twitter (now X) co-founder and Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Jack Dorsey, is scaling up its programs in Africa with a new acquisition. The non-profit has acquired …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin has plunged almost 20% since Standard Chartered predicted the crypto could surge to $120,000 - September 5, 2023
- Jack Dorsey’s ₿trust acquires African Bitcoin organization Qala - September 5, 2023
- What’s Next For Bitcoin ETFs? Cathie Wood, ARK Invest Experts Weigh In - September 5, 2023