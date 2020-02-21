Young people are far more interested in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies than anyone else—and where are the young people today? On short-form video-sharing app TikTok, where Square’s Cash App, which made …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin-Buying Cash App Is Blowing Up On TikTok - February 21, 2020
- Bitcoin Daily: Gaming Currency Surges In Real Cash; Airline Allows Passengers To Pay In Crypto - February 21, 2020
- Bloomberg Calls for Regulating Crypto Amid Bitcoin’s Volatile Week - February 20, 2020