After the community backlash, Jack Dorsey’s project TBD backed out of the previously announced plan to trademark the term “Web5.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin briefly tops $17,000 for the first time in two weeks but analysts don’t expect the bounce to stick - November 30, 2022
- Two Huge Fed Earthquakes Could Be About To Cause Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Chaos - November 30, 2022
- Bitcoin ‘rarely’ used for legal transactions, on ‘road to irrelevance’, say European Central Bank officials - November 30, 2022