Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block and Alyse Killeen’s bitcoin-focused venture firm Stillmark, have led a $2 million seed investment into Gridless. Gridless designs, builds and operates bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Block backs bitcoin mining company that wants to bring 25-cent electricity to rural Africa - December 6, 2022
- Bitcoin clings to $17K as ARK flags ‘historically significant capitulation’ - December 6, 2022
- Stocks Have Overshot Fundamentals, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says As Bitcoin Underperforms S&P 500 - December 6, 2022