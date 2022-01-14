Block, the payment company formerly known as Square, is working on building an “open Bitcoin mining system,” its CEO Jack Dorsey has announced. In a thread, Block’s general manager for hardware Thomas …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Block is working to make Bitcoin mining easier - January 14, 2022
- Kazakhstan’s bitcoin ‘paradise’ may be losing its lustre - January 14, 2022
- Down 34% to 60% From Their All-Time Highs, Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or Cardano Worth Buying in 2022? - January 14, 2022