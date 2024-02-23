Block Inc. SQ, the financial technology company led by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday reported a rise in profits from its Bitcoin BTC/USD sales made through the Cash App. What Happened: In …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Mints $207M Profit From Bitcoin Investment, Boosted By Cash App’s Appeal Among High Earners - February 23, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Accumulation – Risk of Pullback Escalates Below $52K - February 22, 2024
- If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When The ECB Said It’s ‘Irrelevant’ Here’s How Much You Would Have Today - February 22, 2024