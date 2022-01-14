Jack Dorsey’s Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

Block Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday that the fintech firm is building an open bitcoin mining system, as the newly re-branded company looks to expand beyond its …
