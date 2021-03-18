Jack Dorsey’s Cash App is allowing users to send and receive bitcoin without any transaction fees

Square’s Cash App said on Wednesday its users can now send and receive bitcoin with no fees on transactions. The payment company’s move potentially points to a rise in the use and adoption of bitcoin.
