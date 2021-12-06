With major platforms struggling to make a profit, Dorsey is following the money. Cryptocurrency may be about to go mainstream, says author Richard Seymour …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s ditched Twitter for bitcoin. Has the social media bubble burst? - December 6, 2021
- FTSE 100 Live: Evergrande debt fears rise, wild weekend for bitcoin price - December 6, 2021
- Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after prior sessions’ battering - December 6, 2021