CNBC’s Kate Rooney takes a look at Square’s reasoning for buying $50 million in bitcoin. Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you. Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC delivered …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jack Dorsey’s Square buys $50 million in bitcoin. Here’s why - October 9, 2020
- Bullish trend reversal underway as Bitcoin price holds above $11,000 - October 9, 2020
- Billionaire ‘Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach says stocks will crash, predicts a weaker dollar, and questions bitcoin in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes. - October 9, 2020