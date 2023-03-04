TBD, a division of Block (formerly Square) led by CEO Jack Dorsey, launched a new venture named c= (pronounced c equals) to improve the Bitcoin Lightning Network through tools and services. The Lightning Network (LN) is a layer 2 payment network built to ease the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin ( BTC) by enabling faster,
