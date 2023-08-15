First digital asset fund compliant with SFDR Article 8 through its decarbonisation strategy. Leading index provider, Wilshire Indexes, partners with Jacobi to provide the benchmar …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jacobi Asset Management lists Europe’s first spot Bitcoin ETF on Euronext Amsterdam with a decarbonisation strategy - August 15, 2023
- ETFs may account for 10% of bitcoin market value if approved, Bernstein says - August 15, 2023
- Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP - August 15, 2023