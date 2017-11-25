JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon speaks to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Delivering Alpha Conference about his views on bitcoin. Market is overdue for a correction of up to 10%: Jason Browne
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jamie Dimon: Governments look at bitcoin as a novelty - November 25, 2017
- Modern Mobile-Only Bank Revolut Says Bitcoin Not a Fraud - November 25, 2017
- Bitcoin, Ether Prices Surge to Fresh All-Time Highs - November 25, 2017