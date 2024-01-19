Jamie Dimon bashed bitcoin this week for what he says will be the last time, reiterating his view that owning the cryptocurrency is just like having a “pet rock.” The JPMorgan chief said he believed there were two types of cryptocurrency: one that might actually “do something” and be traded as a store of value,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price sees first ever ‘golden cross’ as investors eye landmark event - January 18, 2024
- Jamie Dimon slams bitcoin as a ‘pet rock’ that does nothing and vows he’s done talking about the cryptocurrency - January 18, 2024
- BitGo CEO outlines bitcoin price trajectory: ‘the stability gets better’ - January 18, 2024