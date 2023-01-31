Bitcoin is rounding out its best month in more than a year. It’s already recovered more than half of its 2022 losses and some say it’s found a bottom in this crypto winter. For some investors, however, its strong month isn’t necessarily a green light to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- January was bitcoin’s best month since 2021, but crypto isn’t ready for a ‘rocket ship rally’ yet - January 31, 2023
- Bitcoin poised for another attack on $24K as trader predicts ‘bearish February’ - January 31, 2023
- Bitcoin-based app Strike expands in Philippines to grow cross-border payment solutions - January 31, 2023