Investors will continue to monitor crypto after bitcoin prices were volatile throughout the weekend, dropping sharply Saturday afternoon during Asia hours. Over in Hong Kong markets, four new stocks — …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Japan, South Korean stocks drop 1%; investors monitor bitcoin volatility - December 5, 2021
- Bitcoin Prices Hoover Below $50K as Crypto Market Stays Shaky - December 5, 2021
- Bitcoin Doesn’t Work as a Form of Payment, According to Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky – Here’s Why - December 5, 2021