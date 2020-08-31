Japanese crypto traders ditching XRP and MONA for Bitcoin

The vast majority of Japanese crypto traders who started getting into the market in the last year may be investing solely in Bitcoin. According to data published on Aug. 19 from the Japan Virtual and …
