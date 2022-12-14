TEPCO Power Grid is deploying bitcoin mining operations across Japan in a partnership with a local semiconductor company to capitalize on excess power.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- As Bitcoin, Stocks Cheer US Inflation Slowdown, One Macro Expert Calls for Caution - December 14, 2022
- Japan’s Largest Power Company, TEPCO, To Mine Bitcoin With Excess Energy - December 14, 2022
- I’ve Already Made 127% on Bitcoin. Here’s Why I Keep Buying More. - December 14, 2022