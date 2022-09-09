The Bitcoin Academy has the commitment of two billionaires’ pockets—and they are dropping the money. Hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Block CEO, Jack Dorsey, airdropped nearly $1,000 in bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin jumps more than 10% as risk appetite ramps up on a pullback in the US dollar from 20-year highs - September 9, 2022
- Bitcoin rallies 10% on a weaker U.S. dollar, and a reality check for The Merge: CNBC Crypto World - September 9, 2022
- Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Airdrop Nearly $1K in Bitcoin to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents - September 9, 2022