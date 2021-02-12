The mission of the new crypto trust is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency.” It will initially be focused on teams based in Africa and India, Dorsey said.
Read Full Story
- As Bitcoin Soars Toward $50,000, Data Reveals Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Triggered A $1.2 Billion Price Short-Squeeze - February 12, 2021
- Jack Dorsey and Jay Z invest $23.6 million to fund Bitcoin development - February 12, 2021
- Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Give Over $23m Worth of Bitcoin to Cryptocurrency Development Fund - February 12, 2021