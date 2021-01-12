CNBC’s host and a co-founder of theSteet.com Jim Cramer has said when Bitcoin (BTC) goes under $20,000, he’s a “buyer again.” What Happened: Cramer said he would buy bitcoin again when it goes under …
Read Full Story
- Jim Cramer Says He’ll Buy More Bitcoin When It’s Under $20,000, Calls Market ‘Erratic’ - January 11, 2021
- Bitcoin’s recent correction could be retail-driven, Nexo CEO speculates - January 11, 2021
- Mike Novogratz Is Sticking With Crypto and His Bitcoin Tattoo #4Life - January 11, 2021