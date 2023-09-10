U.S. president Joe Biden and leaders of other G20 member nations have endorsed the radical, game-changing crypto regulation recommendations of the global Financial Stability Board …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Joe Biden, China And G20 Leaders Back ‘Swift’ Game-Changing Crypto Price Rules For $1 Trillion Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB And XRP Market - September 10, 2023
- The Bitcoin ETF Trade Is Increasingly About Bitcoin Itself - September 10, 2023
- Bitcoin, sugar price, Apple, Turkish crypto and more: Editor’s choice - September 10, 2023