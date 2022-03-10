US President Joe Biden is set to sign a first-of-its-kind executive order directing federal agencies to collaborate on the development of cryptocurrency regulations. The “whole-of-government” effort …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Joe Biden Set To Sign Executive Order In Support Of Cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin Crosses $42,000 - March 9, 2022
- Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Skyrocketing During Wednesday’s After-Hours Session - March 9, 2022
- Softer-than-expected crypto regulation and stocks’ rebound position Bitcoin for a $42K close - March 9, 2022