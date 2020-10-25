JP Morgan says bitcoin’s 2020 surge is set to continue as the digital cryptocurrency competes better against gold as an alternative currency. In a note, the financial institution says that with …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JP Morgan Sees Millennials’ Bitcoin Preference Over Gold as Foundation for Its Long Term Success - October 25, 2020
- Bitcoin Breakout - October 25, 2020
- Commodity Analyst: ‘I Don’t See What’s Going to Stop Bitcoin From Appreciating’ - October 25, 2020