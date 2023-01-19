Jamie Dimon previously compared crypto tokens to “pet rocks,” and called the industry a “complete sideshow” after the collapse of FTX.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says bitcoin is a ‘waste of time’ and a fraud, and warns Russia-Ukraine war is threat to the global economy - January 19, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Falling After a Big Rally. It Could Get Ugly. - January 19, 2023
- ‘Bitcoin is a hyped-up fraud, it’s a pet rock’: says JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon - January 19, 2023