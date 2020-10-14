JPMorgan Calls Square’s $50M Bitcoin Investment ‘Strong Vote of Confidence’ for the Cryptocurrency

SquareÃ¢Â€Â™s recently announced $50 million investment in bitcoin (BTC) is a Ã¢Â€Âœstrong vote of confidence for the future of bitcoinÃ¢Â€Â and a signal the payments company sees Ã¢Â€Âœa lot of …

Read Full Story