JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon slammed crypto as dangerous – and called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme

Jamie Dimon has doubled down on his disdain for bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies, arguing they serve no purpose beyond vacuuming up new buyers’ money to pay out profits to their existing …
