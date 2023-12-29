JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has dumped on cryptocurrencies for years. “I’ve always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc.,” he said during a U.S. Senate hearing this month. “The only true use case for it is criminals,” he added. “If I was the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan CEO’s Bitcoin Bashing Is a ‘Do as I Say, Not as I Do’ Situation - December 29, 2023
- BlackRock Names Jane Street, JPMorgan as Bitcoin-ETF Brokers - December 29, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Approval Tipped to Be ‘Sell The News’ Event: CryptoQuant - December 29, 2023