(Reuters) – Big Banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N) will not immediately clear bitcoin trades for clients once Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.O) and CME Group (CME.O) start trading futures contracts in the cryptocurrency next week, the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan, Citi not willing to support launch of bitcoin futures: FT - December 8, 2017
- Australian Finance Watchdog to Monitor Bitcoin Exchanges - December 8, 2017
- First futures market puts bitcoin surge in spotlight – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - December 8, 2017