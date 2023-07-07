Among other reasons, analysts at the bank claimed similar ETFs approved in other countries haven’t attracted significant investor interest.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan downplays recent TradFi blitz into crypto: Spot Bitcoin ETFs ‘unlikely to be a game changer’ - July 7, 2023
- JPMorgan Doubts That the Approval of a US Bitcoin ETF Would Be a Game-Changer - July 7, 2023
- RFK Jr. touted bitcoin, but said he wasn’t an investor. Financial records show otherwise - July 7, 2023