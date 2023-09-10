After the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) methodology was revised last week, JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) lowered its Bitcoin (BTC-USD) production cost estimate to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan Drops Bitcoin Mining Cost Estimate, Halving Event Could Impact Miners’ Profits - September 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Could Dip Before Next Rally, Expert Says, Highlighting Levels To Watch Out - September 10, 2023
- Bitcoin Facing Economic Reset Amid Liquidity Crisis, Says Crypto Analyst - September 10, 2023