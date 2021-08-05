JPMorgan Pitching Bitcoin Fund to Wealthy Clients, CoinDesk Says

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is pitching a Bitcoin fund to wealthy clients, according to CoinDesk. The firm is offering customers of JPMorgan Private Bank a passively managed fund in partnership with NYDIG, …
