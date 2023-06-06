According to a research report by JPMorgan, retail demand for Bitcoin is expected to remain strong in the lead-up to the next halving event, scheduled for April 2024. The report attributes the recent increase in retail demand partially to the introduction …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan Report Says Retail Demand for Bitcoin Expected to Remain Strong as Halving Approaches - June 5, 2023
- Bitcoin Trends: Volatility Slowing Down, ETF Outflows, Cursed Ordinals - June 5, 2023
- Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market makers grab liquidity for the next leg up - June 5, 2023