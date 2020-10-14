Multiple JPMorgan Chase experts analyzed Bitcoin’s current price when compared to other commodities, and noted that the asset could see selling pressure ahead. “The JPMorgan strategists said they …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan says Bitcoin slightly overvalued as a commodity - October 14, 2020
- A $10B Firm Makes Bitcoin Its Primary Treasury Asset - October 14, 2020
- Bitcoin diverges from legacy markets as ‘breathtaking’ rally predicted - October 14, 2020