Bitcoin’s 20% drop earlier this week was likely fueled by the effect of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s new futures contracts and an unwinding of long positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. The …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Post-Crash Bitcoin Warning As Wallets Targeted In ‘Active And Ongoing’ Hack Attack - September 28, 2019
- JPMorgan Says ICE Debut, Position Shakeout Likely Tanked Bitcoin - September 28, 2019
- Venezuela’s central bank holding Bitcoin is just crazy enough to work - September 28, 2019