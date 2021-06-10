A bitcoin bear market could be on the way as the demand from big investors to support the cryptocurrency — a key narrative of the bulls — is just not there, according to JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos …
Read Full Story
- JPMorgan says there’s weak bitcoin demand from big investors and a crypto bear market could be on the way - June 10, 2021
- Okcoin Awards $100K Grant to Bitcoin Development Non-Profit Brink - June 10, 2021
- Bitcoin price hits stock-to-flow rebound level not seen since 2017 all-time high - June 10, 2021