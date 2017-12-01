JPMorgan strategist: Bitcoin futures can ‘add legitimacy’ to potential ’emerging asset class’

The planned launch of bitcoin futures by established exchanges “has the potential to add legitimacy and thus increase the appeal of the cryptocurrency market to both retail and institutional investors,” Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a global markets strategist …
