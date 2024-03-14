The judge overseeing a legal battle about who invented Bitcoin has ruled that it is not Australian computer scientist Craig Wright.The question had been examined in a five week trial at the High Court …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Judge rules computer scientist not Bitcoin inventor - March 14, 2024
- Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin ‘Inventor’ Did Not Invent Bitcoin, UK Judge Rules - March 14, 2024
- Bitcoin price today: BTC reaches new all-time high at $73.8K - March 14, 2024