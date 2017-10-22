On the 14th of October, Julian Assange expressed his “deepest thanks to the US government, Senator McCain and Senator Lieberman for pushing Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, AmEx, Moneybookers, et al, into erecting an illegal banking blockade against @Wikileaks …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Julian Assange Thanks U.S. Government for 50,000% Gains on Wikileaks’ Bitcoin Holdings - October 22, 2017
- Venezuelans use bitcoin ‘mining’ to escape inflation - October 21, 2017
- Bitcoin is a lot like Bangladesh when it comes to investing - October 21, 2017