Three fund managers have advanced to the final stage in competing for $1 million in seed funding for their fund to generate alpha in the bitcoin market. The winner to be announced at the Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin lender Ledn to roll out ETH, USDT interest accounts - September 28, 2023
- Just Announced: Finalists for $1 Million in Seed Funding by Samara Alpha Management, Bitcoin Magazine PRO - September 28, 2023
- Marathon Confirms Mining Invalid BTC Block Due to a Bug; SEC’s Gensler Reiterates Bitcoin Is ‘Not a Security’ - September 28, 2023